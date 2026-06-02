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Russia ready for normalizing relations with US provided its interests respected — MFA

According to head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of the North Atlantic Alexander Gusarov, in terms of practical results, the emerging dynamic of restoration in relations has yet to be tested

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to move toward normalizing relations with Washington, provided its interests are respected, and its internal affairs are not interfered with, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of the North Atlantic Alexander Gusarov said.

"Of course, in terms of practical results, the emerging dynamic of restoration in relations has yet to be tested. However, no matter how long and arduous this path may be, we are ready to move forward, provided both sides adhere to the fundamental principles of respect for each other’s interests, mutual benefit, and non-interference in the internal affairs," he said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine.

Since coming to power, the current American leadership has declared the intention to "revise the extremely confrontational and ideological attitudes" of the administration of former US President Joe Biden, Gusarov said. "A balanced and pragmatic dialogue has become the norm, even with many remaining disagreements. A number of useful bilateral contacts have taken place, including at the highest level," he added.

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