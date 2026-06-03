New Latvian prime minister intends to break trade ties with Russia — portal

VILNIUS, June 3. /TASS/. New Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs intends to break trade ties with Russia but acknowledges that exceptions cannot be avoided in certain industries, the Delfi portal reports.

"He emphasized that he still firmly insists that business ties with Russia should not be maintained," the publication stated. The foreign minister will handle the issue, with Kulbergs noting that Latvian pharmaceutical companies cannot requalify quickly, so the matter will be discussed separately with industry heads.

The Saeima approved Kulbergs' coalition government on May 8. The previous prime minister resigned following a government crisis triggered by Ukrainian drones crashing into a Latvian oil depot.