Kiev regime keeps getting rid of witnesses of Bucha staging — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Kiev regime does not need living witnesses of the staging in Bucha, this is why it continues to get rid of them, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat called all the stories about the alleged killings of civilians in Bucha by the Russian military in April 2022 "nonsense." She also pointed out that Kiev and the West "continue to hide from the world what really happened there." According to her, "a number of details are emerging that confirm the version that this is a terrible staging, that it is still ongoing. It continues not only in the inflamed minds of those who claim to know everything, what happened there and how many victims there were. This staging continues in an even more terrifying way, because the Kiev regime simply does not need living witnesses to the very production that took place in Bucha. And the Kiev regime continues to get rid of them," she told a news briefing.

"It was in Bucha that the neo-Nazi regime carried out violent mobilization with particular zeal to send all eyewitnesses of those events to certain death. The residents of Bucha tried by all means to avoid being caught by the bandits, the Bucha military enlistment office was literally mired in bribery," Zakharova said. The diplomat quoted the Ukrainian media as saying that due to the corruption scandal, the full staff and leadership of this military enlistment office were sent to the front.

"At the same time, in Ukraine today, military commissars who are caught for embezzlement and theft are not enrolled in the assault detachments, unless they know something about the dark deeds of the neo-Nazi regime," she said.

"This is why there is every reason to believe that the Kiev regime is getting rid of everyone who sooner or later will be able or could tell the truth about the staging at Bucha in the spring of 2022. This is not just a monstrous atrocity of April 2022, it is a story that continues and is still developing to get rid of the witnesses."