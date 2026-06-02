MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Servicemen from the unmanned systems unit of the 114th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 51st Guards Combined Arms Army of Russia's Battlegroup Center have destroyed approximately 600 Baba Yaga heavy hexacopters, an unmanned systems platoon commander with the call sign Yenot (Raccoon) said in a video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry.

"For our unit as a whole over the entire period, <...> [downed] Baba Yaga hexacopters number approximately 600 pieces," he said.

The military agency emphasized that the battlegroup's unmanned systems personnel support the offensive operations of its assault teams on a daily basis, and their coordinated work creates conditions for effective advancement in the Dobropolye direction of the special military operation.

The Defense Ministry also reported that UAV operators of the 1st Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 51st Guards Combined Arms Army of the Battlegroup Center destroy heavy Ukrainian drones using interceptor UAVs. In the provided footage, the drone crews destroyed four heavy Ukrainian hexacopters.

"Thanks to the coordinated actions and high professionalism of the UAV crews of the unmanned systems units, enemy drones cannot operate freely over the battlefield," the ministry concluded.

Furthermore, the ministry added that FPV drone crews of the unmanned systems units of a special forces formation of the Battlegroup Center destroyed ground-based robotic systems of the Ukrainian armed forces. Drone operators patrol road routes in populated areas and set up ambushes for Ukrainian robotic complexes delivering food, property, and ammunition.