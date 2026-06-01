Draft agreement with US provides for formalizing deal through UNSC — Iranian MFA

TEHRAN, June 1. /TASS/. The draft agreement between Iran and the US contains a provision for formalizing a future deal between the parties through a UN Security Council resolution, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"We are still at the stage of discussing basic principles. The 14 sections merely outline the main provisions [of the proposed deal] and include a clause stating that if an agreement is reached, it will be formalized through a United Nations Security Council resolution in order to comply with the international legal framework," he pointed out at a press conference.

According to Baghaei, Iran "does not consider a UN Security Council resolution to be a guarantee of an agreement" because past experience shows that the United States "has easily ignored" such resolutions.

On May 18, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source, that Tehran’s new proposal to resolve the conflict, conveyed to US officials through Pakistan, contained 14 points. According to the media outlet, the document focuses on an end to military operations and confidence-building measures.