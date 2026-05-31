Russian army liberates 63 settlements during spring campaign of 2026

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated 63 settlements in the special military operation zone between March and May 2026, according to TASS calculations based on data from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russian forces liberated 21 settlements in the Kharkov Region, 19 in the Donetsk People's Republic, 14 in the Sumy Region, six in the Zaporozhye Region, and three in the Dnepropetrovsk Region.

The greatest advance was made in May, when 27 settlements were liberated. In March, 20 settlements came under Russian control, followed by 16 more in April.