MINSK, August 7. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Belarus regularly monitor their borders, with several foreign spy aircraft plying the nearby airspace, according to Alexander Volfovich, the Secretary of the Security Council.

"Every day, we record flights of two, three, and sometimes up to six aircraft engaged in reconnaissance along Belarus's borders," he explained in a televise interview.

Volfovich also addressed Western allegations suggesting that Belarus and Russia pose a threat to others. He noted that these accusations are fundamentally at odds with the actions of Western countries themselves.

"Instead of seeking avenues for cooperation, peaceful dialogue, or restoring communication - particularly along border service lines - they are pursuing an aggressively provocative stance. They are investing funds, developing infrastructure, increasing military exercises, and deploying more troops near our borders. When you consider intelligence activities, the pattern becomes even clearer. Clearly, who is threatening whom and who is taking these provocative steps is obvious," he concluded.