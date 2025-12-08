NEW YORK, December 9. /TASS/. European countries now feel humiliated because the United States and Russia are shaping Europe’s future without consulting them on a new peace plan for Ukraine, The New York Post (NYP) said in an op-ed analyzing the reaction to US President Donald Trump’s proposal.

The plan proposed by Washington, the article says, is a "triple win" for Europeans, as it guarantees Ukraine’s sovereignty and the possibility of joining the European Union, while also allowing it to receive security guarantees from NATO and significantly increase its army. The plan also provides for US mediation in the dialogue between the North Atlantic Alliance and Russia to ease tensions.

However, NYP recalls that European leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron, have criticized Trump’s plan.

According to The New York Post, the real reason for the objections lies in the EU’s desire to control the use of $300 billion in frozen Russian assets. The newspaper concludes that "Europeans feel humiliated" because Russia and the US are shaping their future. "The adults negotiated this Ukraine proposal," and "the Europeans are becoming irrelevant on their own turf."

Washington’s plan

In November, Washington proposed a 28-point Ukrainian settlement plan, which triggered discontent in Kiev and among its partners in Europe, who significantly adjusted it. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. Later, Trump said that the original American peace plan had been finalized taking into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev, leaving only a few controversial issues. On November 30, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Florida to discuss ways to end the conflict, a long-term solution to economic and security problems, prospects for elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue.

On December 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the special envoy of the American leader, Steve Witkoff, along with Trump’s son-in-law, businessman Jared Kushner, finished their negotiations after midnight in Moscow.

According to Russian leader’s Aide Yury Ushakov, the meeting was constructive and meaningful. The parties discussed several options for a peace plan, including the issue of territories, and agreed to continue contacts.

The three-day talks between the United States and Ukraine ended in Florida on December 6, after which Witkoff and Kushner spoke with Zelensky by phone.

According to the Axios portal, the United States is trying to find a new approach to resolving territorial issues.