Kiev can receive information posted on Telegram — FSB

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s army and special services can receive information posted on Telegram and use it for military purposes, a spokesperson for Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

"The Federal Security Service has reliable information that Ukraine’s armed forces and special services can receive information posted on the Telegram messenger very fast and use it for military purposes," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the use of Telegram by the Russian army in the area of a special military operation in the last three months threatened the lives of military personnel.

"The analysis of the Telegram messenger produced multiple reliable proofs that its use by the military personnel of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the area of a special military operation over the past three months has repeatedly led to a threat to the lives of military personnel," the spokesperson said.