Chinese, Russian forces hold joint drills on combating threats — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, September 11. /TASS/. China and Russia’s Armed Forces are holding a joint exercise on skill training in the sphere of national defense in order to bolster their ability to counter external threats, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said, commenting on the Northern/Interaction-2024 military exercise.

"What I can tell you is that China and Russia hold this joint exercise in order to deepen their <...> strategic coordination and strengthen the capacity to jointly address security threats," she said at a briefing replying to a question by a Japanese journalist.

The Chinese diplomat specified that this way, Beijing and Moscow are strengthening inter-army strategic cooperation.

Earlier, the Chinese Defense Ministry said that the Russian and Chinese naval forces will hold the routine Northern/Interaction-2024 military exercise in the waters of the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk in September. Their goal is to bolster strategic cooperation between the two militaries and enhance their potential in responding to security threats.

Additionally, the sides will carry out joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean. Chinese ships will also join the Ocean-2024 military exercise announced by Russia last December.