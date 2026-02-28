Rubio designates Iran as state sponsor of wrongful detention

WASHINGTON, February 28. /TASS/. The US administration has decided to designate Iran as a State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention, US Secretary of State and national security adviser Marco Rubio said, adding that Americans who are currently in Iran should leave the country immediately.

"For decades, Iran has continued to cruelly detain innocent Americans, as well as citizens of other nations, to use as political leverage against other states," he said in a press statement. "If Iran does not stop, we will be forced to consider additional measures, including a potential geographic travel restriction on the use of US passports to, through, or from Iran," Rubio added.

"No American should travel to Iran for any reason. We reiterate our call for Americans who are currently in Iran to leave immediately," Secretary of State noted.