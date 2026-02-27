Hungary supports Serbia’s EU membership, opposes Ukraine’s accession — top diplomat

BELGRADE, February 27. /TASS/. Budapest has collaborated with Belgrade to support the accession of Serbia to the European Union, Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said, speaking at a joint news conference in Belgrade with Serbian Mining and Energy Minister Dubravka Dedovic Handanovic.

The two senior officials took part in a meeting of the bilateral economic cooperation commission that discussed Serbia’s EU integration, among other issues. Hungary’s top diplomat noted that, in his opinion, Serbia deserves the accession much more than Ukraine which he called "the most corrupt European country that is waging a war," but enjoys the patronage of EU leaders.

"Serbia could make the EU stronger, help the continent develop and achieve peace, while the Ukrainians are seeking to give the EU a war, poor grain and their mafia. Therefore, we choose the Serbs and we view it as a cruel joke that Brussels is more eager to admit Ukraine to the European Union than Serbia," Szijjarto said.