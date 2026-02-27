Daniil Medvedev advances to final of tennis tournament in Dubai

DUBAI, February 27. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-final match of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in Dubai.

The match ended with a score of 6:4, 6:2 in favor of Medvedev, who is the 3rd seed at the tournament. Auger-Aliassime was the 1st seed. In the final, Medvedev will play the winner of the match between Russian Andrey Rublev (5th seed) and unseeded Dutch representative Tallon Griekspoor.

Earlier, President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev, in a conversation with TASS, expressed the opinion that Medvedev has overcome a crisis and is finding his form again.