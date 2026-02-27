Hungary sends helicopters to Ukrainian border to protect energy infrastructure

BUDAPEST, February 26. /TASS/. The Hungarian Defense Ministry has taken additional measures to defend its energy infrastructure from possible attacks by Ukraine, sending helicopter units to the border, Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said.

"Helicopter crews in the eastern regions of the country were doubled. Their mission is to repel attacks by aerial vehicles that may enter Hungary’s airspace, moving too slowly or too low to be eliminated by on-duty air defenses," the minister said.

He added that military units protecting critically important energy infrastructure will be provided with electronic warfare equipment in sufficient amounts.

On a proposal from the country’s energy ministry, a list of 20 important energy sites, to be taken under the control by the military, has been compiled. Troops will be deployed there on Friday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said earlier this week that Hungary would strengthen protection of its critical energy facilities in response to Ukraine’s attempts to undermine its energy security.

"I have ordered increased protection of critical energy infrastructure. The Ukrainian government is putting pressure on the governments of Hungary and Slovakia through an oil blockade. The Ukrainians will not stop there; they are preparing further actions to disrupt the Hungarian energy system. Hungary will not succumb to blackmail," Orban wrote on Facebook, which is banned in Russia and owned by Meta, designated as extremist in the country.

To that end, Orban instructed to deploy military units and the necessary equipment to repel attacks near key energy facilities. Police will step up patrols around certain power plants, distribution stations, and control centers. In Szabolcs-Szatmar-Bereg county in the northeast of the country, a ban on drone flights has been introduced.