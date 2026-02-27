Kiev’s attack on Energodar during ceasefire meant to create nuclear security threats

MELITOPOL, February 27. /TASS/. By attacking Energodar’s civilian infrastructure in violation of the local ceasefire around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the Kiev regime is seeking to derail restoration works at the plant and create threats to nuclear safety, Zapotozhye Region governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

Earlier, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said that a local ceasefire has been in effect since 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on Friday in the area surrounding the ZNPP. This has allowed engineers to begin work on restoring the plant’s open switchgear and the Ferrosplavnaya line, damaged on February 10 by shelling from Ukrainian forces. Despite this, the Ukrainian army struck the Sovremennik palace of culture in Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

"Despite all international calls for restraint and the ceasefire that was declared around the nuclear plant to repair strategically important electricity transmission lines, Ukrainian militants continue terror attacks. The objective of such actions is obvious - to break down restoration works, create threats to nuclear safety and intimidate civilians," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"We register each such crime. All the materials will be referred to investigative bodies and presented to international organization, which keep on turning a blind eye on Ukraine’s nuclear terrorism," he stated.

According to the governor, repairs works will begin as soon as the situation allows that.

According to Energodar’s mayor, Maxim Pukhov, windows, the facade and cars parked by the building were damaged as a result of the detonation of a Ukrainian drone in the backyard of the Sovremennik palace of culture. No one was hurt. He noted that a week before this attack, Ukrainian attacks were reported near a school, residential buildings and a hotel.

The agreement on the ceasefire regime was reached with the participation of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, with the support of the Ministry of Defense, the Russian National Guard, and the Russian Foreign Ministry, under the auspices of Rosatom.