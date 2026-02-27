Kiev still fails to set date for restart of Druzhba oil supplies — top Hungarian diplomat

BUDAPEST, February 27. /TASS/. Ukraine has still not set the date when it will resume Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, which it blocks solely for political reasons, Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Tonight, the charge d’affaires of our embassy in Kiev was again summoned to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry," he said.

In his words, the Ukrainians were "indignant over the fact that we published the outcome of the first meeting, namely the fact that they had recognized that oil supplies to Hungary will not resume purely for political reasons."

"It is hard to treat it any other way when they say that the deliveries will not restart until Hungary sends money and weapons to them," Szijjarto said.

In his words, Ukraine "gave no explanations and set no date" for restarting Druzhba.

"This is crystal clear that they want to create an emergency situation in Hungary in the run-up to the elections, set for April 12," the minister added. "But we will not let them blackmail us. Hungary will continue to block decisions in Brussels that are important for Ukraine until oil supplies to Hungary are not resumed."

According to Hungary, oil has not been delivered via the Druzhba pipeline since January 27. On February 15, Hungary and Slovakia asked Croatia to allow the transit of Russian crude through the Adriatic pipeline, with deliveries expected to arrive by sea at the Croatian port of Omisalj. The Hungarian government has also decided to provide MOL with 250,000 tons of oil from state strategic reserves for its refineries. These reserves are sufficient for three months.