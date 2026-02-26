Moscow outlines requirements for next UN Secretary-General candidate

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Moscow expects the future UN Secretary-General to strictly adhere to the Organization's Charter, conscientiously uphold its principles, and refrain from undermining the intergovernmental nature of the UN, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations Kirill Logvinov told TASS in an interview.

At the current stage, the Russian side is "observing the candidates and noting their approaches to key international issues and UN reform," he noted, adding that this process is necessary to restore the organization's prestige.

"The future UN Secretary-General must strictly adhere to the UN Charter, apply its principles conscientiously and without selectivity, and preserve the intergovernmental nature of the Organization and the 'division of labor' among its principal organs," the diplomat said.

Correcting the mistakes of the past

According to Logvinov, a crucial aspect of the UN Secretary-General's work is shaping the staff composition of the UN Secretariat. However, in recent years, "this body has, without exaggeration, been monopolized by Westerners."

"Most senior posts have been filled by representatives of Western minority countries or officials holding dual Western citizenship," the diplomat said. He stressed that the current situation requires urgent correction, and staff selection must be carried out on the broadest possible geographical basis, as stipulated by Article 101 of the UN Charter.

Demanding selection and the factor of understanding

In this regard, the diplomat emphasized that Russia will pay particular attention to the candidates' positions on the Ukrainian crisis.

"We expect the future head of the UN Secretariat to give due consideration to our concerns, primarily recognizing that eliminating the root causes of the current situation is the key to a long-term peaceful settlement," he specified.

Logvinov said Russia intends to approach the selection of the specific individual as rigorously as possible, taking into account their track record, declared intentions, and, most importantly, the degree of alignment of their approaches to issues on the UN agenda.

On the procedure for electing the Secretary-General

The 80th UN General Assembly, led by Annalena Baerbock, will begin candidate meetings for the next Secretary-General in late April, with the selection scheduled for late July. The term of the current Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, expires on December 31.

The Secretary-General is elected by the UN Security Council and confirmed by the General Assembly. The term of office is five years with the possibility of re-election. There are no limits on the number of terms, although no one has held the post for more than 10 years to date.

According to established practice, the head of the UN is not chosen from among representatives of the Security Council's permanent members: Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, and France.