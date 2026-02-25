Iranian foreign minister arrives in Geneva to participate in talks with US

TEHRAN, February 25. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Geneva ahead of the third round of indirect talks with the United States on February 26 to resolve the situation around Iran's nuclear program, the republic's diplomatic mission said.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Araghchi arrived in Geneva on Wednesday evening at the head of a political and technical delegation to hold talks on the nuclear program. The third round of indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the United States will be held on Thursday under the auspices of the foreign minister of Oman," the ministry said on Telegram.

The Foreign Ministry also said the Iranian delegation plans to meet with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi this evening to outline Tehran's position "on sanctions and the nuclear program."

In January, the White House warned that it was seriously considering using force against the Islamic republic. Washington then expressed the hope that Tehran would sit down at the negotiating table and conclude a "fair and equitable" deal, implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons. Iran has repeatedly said that it has no intention of creating an atomic bomb.