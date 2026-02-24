Russia to raise question of nuclear arms supplies to Kiev at OSCE — envoy

VIENNA, February 24. /TASS/. Russia is taking seriously reports about the United Kingdom and France’s plans to secretly hand over nuclear weapons to Ukraine, and will raise this question at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky said.

When asked by TASS whether the Russian delegation was planning to touch upon the matter during Wednesday’s regular meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, Polyansky replied: "We are always paying attention to all such reports."

"We will wait for more detailed information, then will analyze and dwell upon it, raising the question in detail on all possible platforms," he said.

According to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), the UK and France believe that "Kiev would be able to aspire to more advantageous terms of ceasing the hostilities" if it possesses nuclear weapons. Their plans involve a covert transfer of European-made components, equipment, and technologies to Ukraine. The French small-size TN-75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile is being considered as an option.

In this regard, Russian senators urged an investigation into these plans at the international and national level.