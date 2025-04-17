Qatar’s investments in Russia exceed $13 bln, ambassador says

DOHA, April 17. /TASS/. The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has invested over $13 billion in Russia, Qatar’s ambassador to Russia Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Thani stated in an interview with Qatar News Agency, specifying that the bulk of these investments are concentrated in the energy, banking, and retail sectors.

The ambassador noted that the QIA invested "18.9% into the Russian oil company Rosneft, 24.99% into the St. Petersburg Western High Speed Diameter (WHSD) Project, 25% into Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, and another 25% into Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport." Additionally, the fund has invested in Russia’s VTB Bank as well as retail chains Magnit and Lenta. "The QIA and the Russian Direct Investment Fund are collaborating on projects worth about $1 billion, with larger-scale projects under consideration for the near future," the ambassador added.

"Approximately 180 Russian companies operate in Qatar, including 14 in free economic zones, six wholly-owned firms, 105 joint ventures, and 51 firms registered with the Qatar Financial Center", Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Thani stated. The diplomat emphasized that Russia-Qatar cooperation "in trade and the economy has significant potential.".