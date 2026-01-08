Two people killed, six injured in Salt Lake City shooting — TV

NEW YORK, January 8. /TASS/. At least two people were killed and six others injured in a shooting in Salt Lake City, Utah, ABC4 TV reported.

According to preliminary information, the shooting occurred on Wednesday evening at a meeting house of the US religious association The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as the Mormons. The incident took place during a funeral, when a conflict broke out during the ceremony and escalated into gunfire.

Police have not yet arrested the suspect.