MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Politicians in Europe who stir up anti-Russian hysteria do not believe in their own strategies and therefore are doomed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Our colleagues on the other side of the barricades, primarily in Europe, who stir up anti-Russian hysteria, constantly demand to steal our money, rob us, as the president [of Russia Vladimir Putin] described their intentions, and support Ukraine just so that it continues fighting Russia - they do not believe that these are feasible strategies. And the lack of belief in what they are doing already dooms them," the foreign minister noted.

Lavrov emphasized that the key task of domestic diplomacy today is to support the efforts of fighters in the special military operation. "There are already certain shifts that prove one simple truth. When your cause is right, when you know what you are working for, and when you know what our guys fighting on the front line are fighting for, then everything in diplomacy will also go right. Because believing in what you do, believing in the cause entrusted to you, is the key to success," Lavrov stated.