US demands Venezuela expel advisors from Russia, China and Iran — NYT

NEW YORK, January 7. /TASS/. The United States is pressuring the interim government of Venezuela to expel advisors from Russia, China, Iran, and Cuba, who are allegedly present in the country, The New York Times wrote citing unnamed US officials.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio presented the Trump administration's demands to Venezuela's new interim leader Delcy Rodriguez in a classified meeting on Monday with senior congressional leaders. According to sources, the US seeks the expulsion of intelligence and military personnel from these countries, while some diplomats will be allowed to remain.

Earlier, Rubio stated that Venezuela can no longer serve as a strategic base for opponents of the US.

Washington's demands followed a US operation during which President Nicolas Maduro was captured on January 3. The new Venezuelan leadership headed by Delcy Rodriguez has already expressed readiness to cooperate with Washington.