Russia's coal production to reach 435 mln tons in 2026 — expert

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Coal production by Russian companies could reach 430-435 mln tons this year driven by increased output in several regions and government support measures for the coal sector, Alexander Kotov, a consulting partner at NEFT Research, told TASS.

"We expect coal production to be able to stabilize at a level of 430-435 mln tons in 2026 despite all the negative trends in the industry," he said.

A significant rise in production in Yakutia can be expected in 2026, Kotov said, adding that the region’s production gained 4.5% in 2025 to 51.6 mln tons. In January, the Ministry of Industry and Geology of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) announced plans to boost coal production in 2026 to more than 55 mln tons.

Among other factors influencing production growth, the expert noted the achievement of planned production targets at the Urgal coal deposit (part of the Siberian Coal Energy Company) in the Khabarovsk Region and government support measures for coal enterprises.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine that the country’s coal production amounted to 440 mln tons in 2025, which is comparable to the figures for 2024.