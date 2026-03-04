Lada sales in Russia fall by 22.5% in February 2026 to 19,000 vehicles

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Sales of new Lada cars in Russia declined by 22.5% year-on-year in February 2026 to 19,000 vehicles, according to the analytical agency Autostat.

"The domestic brand Lada continues to dominate the Russian market, accounting for roughly a quarter (23.79%) at the end of winter, which in absolute terms amounts to 19,040 vehicles sold," the agency said.

At the same time, according to Autostat, overall sales of new passenger cars in Russia increased by 2.5% year-on-year in February to 80,000 vehicles.

The leading brands during the period were Haval (10,200 vehicles), Tenet (8,600 vehicles), Belgee (4,690 vehicles) and Geely (4,660 vehicles).

The top five best-selling models in February were the Lada Granta with 7,300 cars sold, the Tenet T7 (4,600 vehicles), the Haval Jolion (4,300 vehicles), the Belgee X50 (3,500 vehicles) and the Lada Niva Travel (3,490 vehicles).