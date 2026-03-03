Iraq suspends oil production at Rumaila field — Shafaq News

TUNIS, March 3. /TASS/. Iraq has suspended oil production at Rumaila, the largest oilfield in the country located in South Iraq, Shafaq News reported, citing a source.

"Oil production at all wells of Rumaila field was terminated," the source said. The decision to suspend was made because of "failures in export operations" in view of hostilities in the region.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.