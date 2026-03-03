Russia sees higher interest in its oil in India — Novak

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia sees higher interest in its oil in India for its further refining, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told the Channel One.

"We see now statements of Indian politicians that interest in our oil is now higher in India for refining in the current conditions. Well, it is obvious there are huge uncertainties at present, related to developments in the Middle East. Much will depend on how these developments will evolve. The market is responding now," Novak said.

The Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said earlier that India has sufficient oil and oil products’ reserves to solve potential problems that may stem from the conflict in the Middle East.