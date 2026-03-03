Bank of Russia challenges regulation that blocks transfer of assets before EU court

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has submitted a claim to the Luxembourg-based General Court of the European Union to challenge the EU’s regulation that introduces an indefinite blocking of the regulator’s assets, as well as excludes the possibility of judicial protection of the infringed rights to the assets, the press service of the Central Bank reported.

"The claim was submitted in accordance with Article 263 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union as part of the ongoing efforts to challenge the European Union’s unlawful actions against the Bank of Russia’s sovereign assets. The EU Regulation prohibits any direct or indirect transfer of the Bank of Russia’s assets for an indefinite period and excludes the possibility of judicial protection of the infringed rights to the assets, including through the enforcement of any court decisions or arbitration awards in connection with the measures introduced by this act," the regulator said.

The EU regulation violates the basic and inalienable rights to access justice, inviolability of property, and the principle of sovereign immunity of states and their central banks, guaranteed by international treaties and European Union law. "[This] contradicts the fundamentals of the rule of law and cannot be regarded as compatible with the principle of supremacy of law," according to the report.

Moreover, when approving the EU regulation challenged, the EU Council committed serious procedural violations as the regulation was adopted not by unanimity of the European Union member states but by a majority vote, bypassing the requirements of Article 215 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU, the Russian Central Bank noted.

"The Bank of Russia reserves all rights, claims, objections and remedies available to it in connection with the EU Regulation and any other measures taken by the European Union and/or its member States in relation to the Bank of Russia or its assets," the report reads.

The EU and G7 countries have frozen approximately 300 bln euros in Russian assets. Some 185 bln euros is held in the Belgian depository Euroclear. The European Commission is seeking EU countries' consent to the use of Russian assets for Ukraine.

On December 12, 2025, the Moscow Arbitration Court filed a claim against Euroclear for 18.2 trillion rubles ($226 bln) from the Bank of Russia. This amount includes the regulator’s frozen funds, the value of frozen securities, and lost profits.