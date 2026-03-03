US bases in Persian Gulf involved in strikes on Iran, says ambassador to Austria

VIENNA, March 3. /TASS/. The US military bases in the Persian Gulf countries provided logistics and intelligence support for the strikes on Iran, Islamic Republic's ambassador to Austria Asadollah Eshragh Jahromi said at a press conference.

"Unfortunately, during the current aggression, we have witnessed US military bases being used against our country. That is why, for the purposes of self-defense, we were forced to strike these military facilities," he said. "It is absolutely clear that we do not intend to harm our brothers and sisters in the Persian Gulf countries. Our actions are directed exclusively at the military bases that provide logistical and intelligence support for the aggression against our country.".