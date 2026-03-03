Iran attacks with drones, ballistic missiles US airbase in Bahrain — TV

RABAT, March 3. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian army) attacked the United States air base in Bahrain using missiles and drones, the Iranian state television broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

"In the early hours of Tuesday, the IRGC launched a massive drone and missile attack on the American base in the Sheikh Isa area of Bahrain," the broadcaster stated citing a statement and added that 20 unmanned aerial vehicles and three ballistic missiles were launched during the attack on the US military facility.

According to the IRGC, as a result of the attack, "the command and staff building of the airbase was destroyed, fuel tanks were burned."

The US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, have been hit. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation. There were reports of missiles and drones being launched from Iran, and air-raid alert sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv area. According to the Mehr news agency, US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also targeted. Regional countries are closing their airspace, and airlines are suspending flights.