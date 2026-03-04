Six people killed in Israeli air strike on Beirut suburb — Health Ministry

RABAT, March 4. /TASS/. At least six people were killed in an Israeli Air Force raid on Aramoun, a suburb of the Lebanese capital, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reported.

According to the ministry, "at least six people were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Beirut suburb of Aramoun." It added that at least eight people were wounded in Israeli bombing of the Saadiyat area, located south of Beirut.

In the early hours of March 2, northern Israel came under fire from Lebanon. Hezbollah claimed responsibility, saying the rocket fire on Israeli territory was retaliation for the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Following the attack, the Israeli Air Force launched massive strikes on Lebanese territory. Later, Israeli Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir announced the start of an offensive operation against Hezbollah, which he said could last "many days."