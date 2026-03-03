Nazified, militarized Ukraine unacceptable for Russia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Russia finds it absolutely unacceptable to preserve a Nazified and militarized Ukraine, as this contradicts the goals of the special military operation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told a press conference following talks with Brunei Darussalam’ Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Yusof.

"It is absolutely unacceptable, as you know, for us to preserve a long-Nazified Ukraine and a militarized Ukraine. This directly contradicts the goals of the special military operation," Lavrov noted.

"And agreeing to a cessation of hostilities under conditions that entail preserving your enemy being armed by Europe, an enemy that Europe is preparing for a new war against Russia, would probably be contrary to both our interests and common sense," the top Russian diplomat added.