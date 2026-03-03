EU ministers to hold video conference with counterparts of GCC countries — Reuters

BRUSSELS, March 3. /TASS/. EU foreign ministers will hold a video conference on March 5 with top diplomats of member-states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Reuters reported, citing sources among European diplomats.

According to them, the conference will be in the morning.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.