Ukrainian attacks affect 131 Russians, including 22 dead over past week — diplomat

LUGANSK, March 3. /TASS/. Last week, 22 Russian civilians were killed in Ukrainian attacks, and more than 130 people, including a child, were injured, Ambassador-at-Large of Russia’s Foreign Ministry Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Over the past week, 153 civilians were affected by attacks from Nazi Ukrainians. Namely, 131 people, including one minor, were injured, and 22 others were slain," the diplomat said. According to him, the most civilian casualties were reported in the Belgorod, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions as civilian facilities and peaceful residents came under drone, missile and artillery attacks there, he added.

A large share of civilians, or about 92% of those injured, sustained their wounds in drone attacks, Miroshnik noted, with as many as 141 civilians being hit.

A number of Russian residents were affected by Ukrainian explosive devices, he continued: three civilians were injured as passenger cars were blown up in the Kherson Region, and a 68-year-old man sustained injuries in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

In violation of international law, Ukrainian troops targeted clinics and schools in the Zaporozhye and Bryansk regions, the envoy added.

In all, Ukrainian troops fired more than 3,300 various munitions on Russian regions in the past week, Miroshnik concluded.