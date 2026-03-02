US strikes call in question its ability to negotiate on Iranian nuclear dossier — diplomat

VIENNA, March 2. /TASS/. The United States’ strikes on Iran call in question its ability to negotiate on the Iranian nuclear dossier, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"The most surprising thing is probably that there was no reason for a military action. The negotiating process was underway, and it was beginning to take shape. This was noted by both the Omanis and the IAEA director general, with whom I spoke several times last week. And all of a sudden, the bombing began. How can this be possible? It raises questions about the United States' ability to negotiate on the Iranian nuclear program," he told journalists after the special meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors that was initiated by Russia after the United States and Israeli strikes on Iran.