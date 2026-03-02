Russia, China to create robotic transport working group

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russia and China can create a working group to share the experience in the robotic transport regulation sphere, the Russian Cabinet said on Max messenger.

Russian Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin paid a working visit to China, where he held talks with China’s Transport Minister Liu Wei.

"Russia and China are the global leaders in developing driverless technologies. It was proposed to establish a bilateral working group to exchange the experience in the field of statutory regulation of robotic transport," the cabinet said.

The Russian Transport Minister also invited Chinese colleagues to take part in the international transport and logistical forum to be held in St. Petersburg on April 1-3, the government added.