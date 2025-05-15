Rates of gas pumping into European UGS facilities in May hit three-year high

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Pumping of gas into European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities has been at a three-year high this month and 20% higher than last year, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data. With current figures maintained, the EU may ensure its UGS facilities are 90% full as early as by the middle of October. That said, LNG is still imported by Europe with record high rates.

Gas pumping into UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 307 mln cubic meters (mcm) on May 13, according to GIE. Withdrawal has grown to 27 mcm. Withdrawal in May has been 32% lower than in the previous year, while pumping has been 20% higher. Gas volumes in UGS facilities total 47.5 bln cubic meters, which is 34% lower than in the previous year.

European UGS facilities are currently 43.43% full (10.17 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years) compared to 65.5% in the previous year. The European Commission requests EU members to make sure that their UGS facilities are 90% full by November 1 of each year for ensuring elevated reserves for the winter period to be prepared for interrupted supplies or abnormally cold weather.

The share of wind generation in the EU’s electricity output averaged 14% in April, and it has also equaled 14% in May. The gas purchase price in Europe averaged about $409 per 1,000 cubic meters in April, and around $401 in May.

The rates of LNG imports by Europe hit an all-time high level in April (12.8 bcm). Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas are loaded by 54% of their capacity now.