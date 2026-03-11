Russian Pacific Fleet ships detachment departs Thilawa port in Myanmar after business call

VLADIVOSTOK, March 11. /TASS/. A detachment of ships of Russia’s Pacific Fleet has departed the port of Thilawa in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar after a business call, the Pacific Fleet press service reported.

"A Pacific Fleet detachment consisting of the corvettes Sovershenny and Rezky, as well as the Pechenga medium-sized sea tanker departed the port of Thilawa in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar after completing a business call," the statement reads.

The press service noted that the Pacific Fleet navy men spent several days sightseeing in Yangon and held a number of joint sporting events with Myanmar sailors. The detachment’s naval command participated in a protocol meeting with the Myanmar Navy’s naval base leadership.

"A detachment of Pacific Fleet ships departed Vladivostok on February 12, 2026 for a long-distance, Asia-Pacific deployment. Previously, the Russian naval ships visited the Malaysian port of Georgetown," the statement reads.