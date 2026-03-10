Coal exports from Russia to east gain 6.1% in 2025

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The volume of coal exported from Russia in the eastern direction last year amounted to 118.2 mln tons, which is 6.1% higher than in 2024, Deputy Energy Minister Dmitry Islamov said, adding that in the southern direction, the volume of deliveries increased by 20.2% to 20.5 mln tons.

"An increase in coal exports was recorded by the end of 2025. I would like to emphasize that production remained at last year's level and, according to preliminary estimates, amounted to 440 mln tons. Meanwhile coal exports increased by 6.7 mln tons, or 6.1% (from 111.4 to 118.2 mln tons) to the east, and by 3.4 mln tons, or 20.2% (from 17.1 to 20.5 mln tons) to the south," he said in an interview with the Expert magazine.

Since 2022, the markets have transformed, Islamov noted. "The volumes of coal that were previously shipped to EU countries, are now exported to Asia-Pacific countries," he said.

Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said earlier that Russian coal exports gained 7% in 2025 compared with 2024 to 211 mln tons.