Price of Brent oil down almost 7% on ICE

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for May 2026 delivery on London’s ICE has lost almost 7%, according to trade data.

As of 8:28 a.m. Moscow time (5:28 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 5.65% at $93.37 a barrel. By 8:35 a.m. Moscow time (5:35 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent had extended losses to 6.73% reaching $92.3 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for April 2026 delivery was down by 7.13% at $88.01 per barrel.

According to trading data, on the morning of March 9, the price of Brent crude oil for delivery in May 2026 on London’s ICE exchange exceeded $119 per barrel for the first time since June 17, 2022.