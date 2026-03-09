Turkey deploys six F-16 fighter jets to Northern Cyprus on March 9 — defense ministry

ANKARA, March 9. /TASS/. Turkey’s defense ministry has announced that six F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems were deployed in Northern Cyprus as of Monday.

"As part of the phased approach to enhancing the security of the [unrecognized] Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in light of recent developments in our region, six F-16 fighter aircraft and air defense systems have been deployed to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as of today. Additional measures will continue to be taken based on further developments, if deemed necessary," the ministry said.