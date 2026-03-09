Russian air defense systems shot down 163 Ukrainian UAVs overnight

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 163 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

"During the past night, from 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on March 8 of this year to 7:00 a.m. Moscow time on March 9, air defense alert systems intercepted and destroyed 163 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the Defense Ministry said.

In particular, 54 UAVs were shot down over the Bryansk region, 47 UAVs over the Republic of Crimea, 16 UAVs over the Krasnodar region, 11 UAVs over the Kaluga region, 8 UAVs over the Novgorod region, 5 UAVs over the Belgorod region, 4 UAVs each over the Black Sea and Smolensk region, 3 UAVs each over the Voronezh region and the republic of Adygea, 2 UAVs each over the Rostov region and the Sea of Azov, 1 UAV each over the Astrakhan, Volgograd, Oryol and Tver regions.