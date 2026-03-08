UAE air defenses detect launch of 17 missiles, 117 drones from Iran on March 8

TUNIS, March 8. /TASS/. The UAE’s air defense systems detected the launch of 17 ballistic missiles and 117 drones from Iranian territory on March 8, according to a defense ministry statement published on the social network X.

"On March 8, the UAE’s air defense systems detected the launch of 17 ballistic missiles, 16 of which were destroyed, while one fell into the sea. In addition, the launch of 117 drones was detected, 113 of which were intercepted, while four fell on UAE territory," the statement said.

Thus, according to the defense ministry, since the start of the escalation, 238 Iranian ballistic missiles and more than 1,400 drones have been launched toward the UAE.