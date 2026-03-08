Macron holds phone talks with Trump, Pezeshkian

PARIS, March 8. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron held phone talks with his US and Iranian counterparts, Donald Trump and Masoud Pezeshkian, the BFMTV television channel reported.

No further details were given.

Earlier, Macron spoke over the phone with the leaders of a number of Middle East countries, including Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking facilities in Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. The strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the Islamic Republic's leadership.