DOHA, March 6. /TASS/. Iranian air defenses have downed another US MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and strike drone, the Islamic Republic’s army press service reported.

"The army's air defense systems destroyed one modern US MQ-9 drone in the skies over [the province of] Lorestan and one Hermes 900 drone belonging to the Zionist regime in the Tehran area," the Iranian state broadcaster quoted the press service as saying.

Earlier, the US television network CBS reported that three US MQ-9 Reaper drones had been shot down off the coast of Iran since the escalation began.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power.

As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed.