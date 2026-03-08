US not planning to send land troops to Iran so far — White House

NEW YORK, March 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is not planning to conduct a ground operation in Iran, but doesn’t rule out such an option, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

"It's not part of the current plan right now, but the President, again, wisely keeps his options on the table," she told Fox News.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking facilities in Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. The strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the Islamic Republic's leadership.