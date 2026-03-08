Russia remains open to negotiations as it serves Moscow’s interests — Peskov

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Moscow remains open to negotiations on settling the Ukrainian crisis, as this serves its interests, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We take all aspects into account down to the smallest detail, and we remain open to negotiations because this is in our interests," Peskov told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Peskov also believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin was right in saying that, amid the "perfect storm" currently unfolding in the world, Russia must focus on itself and its own interests.

"Putin is right: against the backdrop of this perfect storm that has now started [in the world], we must focus on ourselves, on our interests, on our potential. Where it is lacking, it must be strengthened. We must think clearly and remain composed," he said.

Answering a question about the world we live in now, Peskov stated that "humanity has seen worse things." "Humanity has seen worse things," Peskov said.

The journalist noted that weapons of such power had never existed before. "We weren't alive then. And that's why it seems to us like the end of the world is approaching," Peskov emphasized.