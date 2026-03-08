Time to implement Putin’s idea of UN Security Council ‘five’ summit — Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. Now is the right time to implement Russian President Vladimir Putin’s idea of convening a summit of the "five" permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed quite a long time ago, even before COVID, convening a summit of the permanent members of the UN Security Council. It seems to me that now is the right time to implement such an idea," Lavrov stressed.

He added that Russia believes that the United States must clarify its plans to the world and how these plans correspond with the norms that previously existed.

"We proceed from the assumption that the United States must explain what its plans are and how all this corresponds with what previously defined certain norms," he said.