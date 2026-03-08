Arab League chief urges Iran to show restraint to avoid serious consequences for region

TUNIs, March 8. /TASS/. Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit has condemned Iran’s attacks on Gulf countries and called on Tehran to show restrain to avoid serious consequences for the region’s security and economy.

"These attacks reflect Tehran’s ungrounded escalation and may expand the scale of tensions in the Middle East, the Al Hadath quoted his statement. He stressed that such an approach "is a serious mistake both in political and military terms and aggravates regional instability." The secretary general called on Tehran "to stop the escalation and show restraint to avoid serious consequences for the security of Gulf countries and the regional economy."

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking facilities in Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. The strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the Islamic Republic's leadership.