Issue of attempt on Alekseev’s life raised with Kiev in tough terms at talks

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. The issue of the attempt on the life of First Deputy Head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseev was raised with the Ukrainian side in tough terms during negotiations, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian General Staff Igor Kostyukov said.

"[The issue of the attempt on Alekseev], of course, was raised. And it was raised in tough terms," he told Vesti correspondent Pavel Zarubin.

The attempt on the life of Lieutenant-General Alekseev occurred in a residential building on Volokolamskoye Highway in northwestern Moscow on February 6. The Russian Federal Security Council (FSB) reported that Lyubomir Korba, a Russian national born in 1960 who investigators say was the gunman, was detained in Dubai and extradited to Russia with assistance from partners in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Two other suspected accomplices, Russian citizens Viktor Vasin and Zinaida Serebritskaya, have been identified, too.